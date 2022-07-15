Markets
ENDP

Endo In Deal With Quoin Pharmaceuticals To Develop And Sell Quoin's QRX003 In Canada

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) Friday said its subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited has entered into deal with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (QNRX) to develop and sell the latter's QRX003 in Canada.

QRX003, a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology, is Quoin's lead product for Netherton syndrome, a rare congenital skin disorder.

If the product is approved, Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will do all commercial activities in Canada, Endo said in a statement.

In April this year, Quoin had received clarence from the FDA to initiate clinical studies for its Investigational New Drug application for QRX003.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular