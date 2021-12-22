Ending bond purchases would flag imminent rate hike, ECB's Holzmann says

VIENNA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank calling an end to bond purchases would be a strong signal that an interest-rate raise is coming in the next two quarters, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday.

"Normally if we say we do not need any more (bond) purchases because our inflation expectation is close to or above 2% in 2023 and 2024, then that would definitely be a strong signal that the interest rate will be increased in the following or the following two quarters," Holzmann told a news conference.

