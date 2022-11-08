Endesa's 9-month net profit up as higher revenues offset costs

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Endesa ELE.MC said on Tuesday its net profit in the first nine months of the year rose to 1.65 billion euros ($1.65 billion) from 1.46 billion euros a year earlier as a leap in revenues was largely offset by higher energy costs.

Endesa, which is 70%-owned by Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI, said its revenues in the first nine months soared 73% from the same period a year ago to 24.6 billion euros, though the increase was offset to a large extent by higher gas and electricity prices on the wholesale market.

The company said it was on track to reach its target of a net profit of 1.8 billion euros this year out of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 4.1 billion euros.

Enel lowered its guidance for the full year last week and said it was evaluating legal actions against a new windfall tax to be imposed on energy companies in Spain.

($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mark Potter)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

