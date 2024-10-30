Endesa SA Shares 9-Month 2024 Financial Performance

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Endesa SA has released its nine-month financial results for 2024, which are now available on the company’s website. The update includes a detailed presentation, consolidated management report, and financial statements, providing investors with comprehensive insights into the company’s performance. This release is vital for those tracking Endesa’s stock and market position.

