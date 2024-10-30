News & Insights

Stocks

Endesa SA Shares 9-Month 2024 Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Endesa SA has released its nine-month financial results for 2024, which are now available on the company’s website. The update includes a detailed presentation, consolidated management report, and financial statements, providing investors with comprehensive insights into the company’s performance. This release is vital for those tracking Endesa’s stock and market position.

For further insights into ES:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.