Endesa S.A. - ADR (ELEZY) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 12.84

The average one-year price target for Endesa S.A. - ADR (OTC:ELEZY) has been revised to 12.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 12.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.94 to a high of 15.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.54% from the latest reported closing price of 10.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endesa S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEZY is 0.01%, an increase of 296.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.35% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Whitney holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZY by 139,118.40% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZY by 58,067.26% over the last quarter.

