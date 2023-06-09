Endesa S.A. - ADR (ELEZY) Declares $0.85 Dividend

Endesa S.A. - ADR said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.85 per share ($1.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.08%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endesa S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEZY is 0.01%, an increase of 245.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 49K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endesa S.A. - ADR is 12.08. The forecasts range from a low of 9.73 to a high of $14.61. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of 11.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endesa S.A. - ADR is 22,851MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Whitney holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZY by 139,118.40% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEZY by 58,067.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.