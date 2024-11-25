Endesa price target raised to EUR 23.50 from EUR 20.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Javier Garrido raised the firm’s price target on Endesa (ELEZY) to EUR 23.50 from EUR 20.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

