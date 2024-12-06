Endesa price target raised to EUR 20.50 from EUR 20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn raised the firm’s price target on Endesa (ELEZY) to EUR 20.50 from EUR 20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

