Endesa planning to spend 2.9 bln euros on green hydrogen in Spain

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Endesa ELE.MC is planning to invest 2.9 billion euros ($3.5 billion) to develop 23 green hydrogen projects in Spain to boost the green transition in the country.

Endesa, controlled by Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI, said in a statement on Monday it had presented plans to the Spanish government to build electrolysers with an overall capacity of 340 megawatts (MW), fed by 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy.

Electrolysers are devices that produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources using electricity to split water into hydrogen.

"Endesa wants to show its clear commitment to green hydrogen as a key in the energy transition process and decarbonisation of the economy," Endesa Generation Managing Director Rafael González said.

Enel, one of the world's biggest renewable energy companies, is looking to launch a new green hydrogen business to speed up plans to be a carbon-free power producer by 2050.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)

