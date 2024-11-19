News & Insights

Stocks

Endesa Announces Dividend Plans for 2024 and Beyond

November 19, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Endesa, S.A. has announced an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, to be distributed starting January 8, 2025. The company plans to maintain a dividend policy where ordinary dividends will be at least 1 euro per share annually from 2024 to 2027, reflecting 70% of its net profit. This strategy aims to maximize shareholder returns while ensuring business sustainability.

For further insights into ES:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.