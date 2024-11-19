Endesa Announces Dividend Plans for 2024 and Beyond

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Endesa, S.A. has announced an interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, to be distributed starting January 8, 2025. The company plans to maintain a dividend policy where ordinary dividends will be at least 1 euro per share annually from 2024 to 2027, reflecting 70% of its net profit. This strategy aims to maximize shareholder returns while ensuring business sustainability.

For further insights into ES:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.