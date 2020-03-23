Endeavour to acquire gold miner Semafo in C$1 bln deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO said on Monday it would acquire Africa-focused gold miner Semafo SMF.TO in a deal valued at about C$1 billion ($690.7 million).

Endeavour shareholders will own about 70% of the combined company, with Semafo shareholders holding the rest.

($1 = 1.4481 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

