Endeavour to acquire gold miner Semafo in C$1 bln deal

Endeavour Mining Corp said on Monday it would acquire Africa-focused gold miner Semafo in a deal valued at about C$1 billion ($690.7 million).

Endeavour shareholders will own about 70% of the combined company, with Semafo shareholders holding the rest.

($1 = 1.4481 Canadian dollars)

