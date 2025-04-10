Endeavour Silver's Q1 Silver Equivalent Production Declines 17% Y/Y

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 1.9 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% decrease from the year-ago quarter due to reduced silver production at the Guanaceví mine, which offset higher silver output at Bolañitos.

Endeavour Silver’s Production Performance in Q1

Consolidated silver production was down 17% year over year to 1,205,793 ounces, attributed to lower output at Guanacevi. This was partially offset by higher production at the Bolanitos mine.



Guanaceví’s silver production was 1,015,327 ounces, down 24% year over year. At Bolanitos, silver production improved 53% year over year to 190,466 ounces.



Meanwhile, EXK’s total gold production in the quarter fell 18% to 8,338 ounces. While gold production at the Bolañitos mine was down 28% year over year to 4,349 ounces, the Guanaceví mine reported a 3% decline to 3,989 ounces.

EXK’s Other Updates

Silver ounces sold fell 31% year over year to 1.22 million ounces, and gold sales were down 21.5% to 8,538 ounces. At the quarter-end, the company held 219,151 ounces of silver and 715 ounces of gold in bullion inventory. EXK also held 31,232 ounces of silver and 452 ounces of gold in the concentrate inventory.



On April 1, 2025, Endeavour Silver announced that it entered an agreement to acquire Compañia Minera Kolpa S.A. for $145 million. With this move, EXK will add the promising Kolpa mine located in Huancavelica Province, Peru, taking its number of producing mines to three and marking its foray into the country.



Kolpa is expected to boost Endeavour Silver’s production profile by 5 million silver equivalent ounces. This move is consistent with the company’s plan to become a senior silver producer.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to the clearance of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



The addition of Kolpa marks a step forward in Endeavour Silver’s plan to become a senior silver producer. In addition to boosting EXK’s production profile, Kolpa is expected to establish a foothold for the company for future acquisitions in Peru, which is the third-largest silver production country after Mexico and China.



EXK is developing the Terronera project in Mexico, which is scheduled for wet commissioning in the second quarter of 2025. With Terronera’s projected average annual production of 4 million ounces of silver and 38,000 ounces of gold (or around 7 million silver equivalent ounces), it is set to nearly double Endeavor Silver’s current production

Endeavour Silver Stock’s Price Performance

EXK shares have gained 29.5% over the past year against the industry's 11.8% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Preliminary Results of Another Silver Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 36,469 gold ounces. The silver equivalent ounces produced marked a solid 49% year-over-year increase, attributed to an 88% surge in silver production.

EXK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Endeavour Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources IDR and DRDGOLD Limited DRD. Both these companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Idaho Strategic Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.4%. Idaho Strategic's shares soared 66% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRDGOLD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%. DRD shares jumped 57.6% in the last year.

