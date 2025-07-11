Endeavour Silver's AgEq Production Increases 17% Y/Y in Q2

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 2.5 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq) in the second quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025.

Endeavour Silver’s Production Performance in Q2

Consolidated silver production was up 13% year over year to 1,483,736 ounces. Excluding production from Kolpa, consolidated silver production in the second quarter was down 16% year over year.

Guanaceví’s silver production was 997,875 ounces, down 17% year over year. At Bolanitos, silver production fell 10% year over year to 105,223 ounces.



EXK’s total gold production in the quarter fell 26% year over year to 7,755 ounces. While gold production at the Bolañitos mine was down 34% to 4,193 ounces, the Guanaceví mine reported a 16% decline to 3,562 ounces.



Total silver ounces sold increased 21% year over year to 1.48 million ounces, and gold sales were down 22% to 7,706 ounces. At the quarter-end, the company held 242,980 ounces of silver and 701 ounces of gold in bullion inventory. EXK also held 24,970 ounces of silver and 399 ounces of gold in the concentrate inventory.

EXK’s Other Updates

Endeavour Silver recently announced that it inked a deal with BMO Capital Markets Corp. and other agents to sell up to $60 million worth of common shares over the next 24 months through at-the-market distributions on the New York Stock Exchange.



The shares will be sold at prevailing market prices, exclusively in the United States. The company plans on using the net proceeds from the sale to advance the evaluation and development of its Pitarrilla and Parral properties, and cover any cash shortfalls during the ramp-up of operations at the Terronera project. The cash will also be used to assess potential development-stage mineral properties for acquisition, continue exploration at existing properties and meet working capital requirements.

Endeavour Silver Stock’s Price Performance

EXK shares have gained 12.4% over the past year compared with the industry's 6.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q2 Preliminary Results of Another Silver Stock

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 71,229 gold-equivalent ounces from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025, a 0.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter. However, the reported figure marked an increase of 1.2% from the first quarter of 2025. This includes a gold production of 61,736 ounces, which increased 10.2% year over year.



Post the sale of the Yaramoko mine in May 2025, the company updated its 2025 outlook. The company expects gold-equivalent production of 309,000-339,000 ounces for 2025, down from the prior stated 380,000-422,000 ounces.



First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.9 million AgEq ounces in the second quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 33,865 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 48% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 76% surge in silver production.



In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the second quarter included a contribution of 1.5 million ounces from Cerro Los Gatos.

EXK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Endeavour Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 53.4%. Carpenter Technology shares gained 111% last year.

