Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) Price Target Increased by 19.98% to 22.20

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) has been revised to $22.20 / share. This is an increase of 19.98% from the prior estimate of $18.50 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.39 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.72% from the latest reported closing price of $12.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Silver. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.15%, an increase of 43.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.03% to 143,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 18,259K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,556K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 47.97% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 12,209K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,902K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 10,235K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,795K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 9.59% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 7,192K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 24.26% over the last quarter.

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