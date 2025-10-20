Endeavour Silver Starts Commercial Production at Terronera

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK announced that it has achieved commercial production at its Terronera mine in Jalisco state, Mexico, effective Oct. 1, 2025. This marks a major milestone for Endeavour Silver and places it as a leading mid-tier silver producer with a solid foundation for long-term growth and expansion.

This announcement follows a successful commissioning phase during which both mining and processing operations consistently exceeded 90% of the designed nameplate capacity of 2,000 tons per day, along with metal recoveries of at least 90% of projected levels.

Terronera has operated for 100 days since July 1, 2025, with eight days of downtime, maintaining robust metal recoveries since mid-August. This underscores the project’s operational strength and efficiency.

Endeavour Silver recently provided third-quarter 2025 production details. The company produced 3.04 million silver equivalent (AgEq) in the third quarter of 2025. This reflected an 88% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025 and steady results at its legacy mines.

Consolidated silver production was up 102% year over year to 1.77 million ounces. Excluding production from Kolpa, consolidated silver production in the third quarter was up 34% year over year. EXK’s total gold production in the quarter fell 22% year over year to 7,286 ounces.

Endeavour Silver falls under the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. Let’s have a look at how its peers fared in the third quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM produced 580,780 silver equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2025. Even though the figure was down 13% year over year, it was in line with the company’s expectations due to routine mine sequencing. Avino Silver achieved 21% higher mill throughput, totaling 188,757 tons of material. This improvement was driven by previous upgrades and automation enhancements made by the company.

Avino Silver reported a 19% increase in gold output to 1,935 ounces, while silver production was down 7% to 263,231 ounces and copper production plunged 26% to 1.3 million pounds.

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s AG total production reached 7.7 million AgEq ounces in the third quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 3.9 million silver ounces and 35,681 gold ounces. It also includes 13.9 million pounds of zinc and 7.7 million pounds of lead. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 39% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 96% surge in silver production.

Buenaventura Mining’s BVN gold production from direct operations was 30,894 ounces in the third quarter compared with 36,335 ounces in the year-ago quarter. Including Coimolache, the total gold produced was 34,950 ounces.

Buenaventura produced 4,278,658 ounces of silver from total direct operations, reflecting a 1% year-over-year rise. Including Coimolache, silver production was 4068,860 ounces. Buenaventura also produced 4,874 MT of lead, 6,989 MT of zinc and 12,770 MT of copper in the quarter.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.