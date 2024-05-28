News & Insights

Endeavour Silver Secures Strong Shareholder Support

May 28, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Endeavour Silver Corp. announced successful shareholder backing for all proposed resolutions at their 2024 AGM, with significant support for director nominees and the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor. Shareholders also overwhelmingly approved amendments to the Stock Option Plan and the Share Unit Plan. The company, focused on responsible mining practices, operates in Mexico and is developing a new mine in Jalisco, with a portfolio of exploration projects aimed at becoming a premier senior silver producer.

