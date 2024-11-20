Endeavour Silver Secures $73 Million Financing Deal

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Endeavour Silver Corp. has announced a US$73 million bought deal financing through the sale of 15,825,000 common shares at US$4.60 each. The proceeds are intended for general working capital and advancing the Pitarrilla Project, with the offering expected to close on November 27, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:EDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.