Endeavour Silver Secures $73 Million Financing Deal

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.
Endeavour Silver Corp. has announced a US$73 million bought deal financing through the sale of 15,825,000 common shares at US$4.60 each. The proceeds are intended for general working capital and advancing the Pitarrilla Project, with the offering expected to close on November 27, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.
