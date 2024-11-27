Endeavour Silver Secures $73 Million for Expansion

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.
Endeavour Silver Corp. has successfully closed a $73 million financing deal, issuing over 15.8 million common shares. The proceeds will be used to advance their Pitarrilla project in Mexico and for general working capital. This move supports Endeavour’s growth strategy as they continue to expand their mining operations in Mexico and beyond.
