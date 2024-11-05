Endeavour Silver Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

LGI Homes Inc ( (LGIH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information LGI Homes Inc presented to its investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals company with a focus on sustainable mining practices, operating in Mexico with additional exploration projects in Chile and the United States. The company is committed to becoming a premier senior silver producer.

In its Q3 2024 earnings report, Endeavour Silver highlighted a challenging quarter due to operational setbacks at its Guanaceví mine but expressed optimism about the upcoming commissioning of the Terronera project, anticipated to significantly impact its future operations.

Key financial metrics showed that despite a 24% drop in silver production, Endeavour achieved $53.4 million in revenue, an 8% increase from the previous year, primarily due to higher realized prices for silver and gold. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss in the previous year. The cash position stood strong at $54.9 million, with ongoing investments and drawdowns for the development of the Terronera project.

The report also indicated that the company managed to decrease its cash costs per silver ounce by 37% and all-in sustaining costs by 14%, largely due to higher gold by-product sales and strategic cost-saving measures. However, net losses were noted at $17.3 million for the quarter, attributed to several non-cash and market-related factors.

Looking ahead, Endeavour Silver remains focused on overcoming current operational challenges and is poised for growth with the nearing completion of the Terronera project, which is expected to enhance production capacity and contribute to the company’s long-term financial stability.

