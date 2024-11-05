Endeavour Silver Reports Asset Growth and Earnings Surge

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.
Endeavour Silver Corp. reported a noticeable increase in total assets to $611.4 million as of September 2024, compared to $474.8 million in December 2023, driven by a rise in mineral properties, plant, and equipment. Despite heightened expenses, the company achieved mine operating earnings of $12.5 million for Q3 2024, a significant improvement from $2.7 million in the same period of 2023. These developments underline Endeavour Silver’s strategic growth in the precious metals sector.
