Endeavour Silver Reports Asset Growth and Earnings Surge

November 05, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Endeavour Silver Corp. reported a noticeable increase in total assets to $611.4 million as of September 2024, compared to $474.8 million in December 2023, driven by a rise in mineral properties, plant, and equipment. Despite heightened expenses, the company achieved mine operating earnings of $12.5 million for Q3 2024, a significant improvement from $2.7 million in the same period of 2023. These developments underline Endeavour Silver’s strategic growth in the precious metals sector.

