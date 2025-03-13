Endeavour Silver Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip 16% Y/Y

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK reported adjusted earnings per share of 2 cents for the quarter, flat year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent.



Including one-time items, EXK reported a break-even bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with earnings of 1 cent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Endeavour Silver’s Revenues Decline in Q4 on Low Volumes

The company’s revenues plunged 16% to $42 million from $51 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48 million.



EXK sold 654,519 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter (down 51% year over year) and 8,343 ounces of gold (down 11% year over year). The average realized silver price was $31.56 per ounce in the quarter, up 33% year over year. The average realized gold price increased 29% year over year to $2,647 per ounce in the quarter.

EXK’s Q4 EBITDA Dips Y/Y

Endeavour Silver recorded cash costs per silver ounce of $13.68, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. Total production costs per ounce rose 19% year over year to $21.00. All-in-sustaining costs of $27.33 per silver-equivalent ounce marked a 27% rise from the year-ago quarter.



EXK reported a mine-operating profit of $7.7 million in the quarter under review compared with $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million, reflecting an 8% decline from $9.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Endeavour Silver’s Financial Position

The company ended 2024 with $106.4 million cash in hand. Cash generated from operating activities was around $19 million in 2024 compared with $12 million in 2023.

EKX’s 2024 Results

Endeavour Silver’s adjusted earnings were 3 cents per share in 2024 compared with 1 cent in 2023. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of 13 cents against earnings of 3 cents in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 loss was pegged at 7 cents.



Revenues increased 6% year over year to $218 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220 million. The company sold 4,645,574 ounces of silver (down 18% year over year) and 38,522 ounces of gold (down 4%). Average realized prices of $27.39 per oz of silver increased 15% year over year. The average realized price of gold was $2,397 per ounce, up 22% from 2023.

Endeavour Silver’s Production Numbers

In 2024, the company produced 7.6 million silver-equivalent ounces, down 13% from 2023. For the year, EXK’s silver production was 4,471,824 ounces and gold production was 39,047 ounces. Silver production declined 21% year over year, while gold moved up 3%.



EXK produced 1.6 million silver-equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 29% decline from the year-ago quarter due to reduced operating capacity at the Guanaceví mine. Consolidated silver production fell 41% year over year to 824,529 ounces. This resulted from a decreased operating capacity at Guanaceví following the trunnion breakdown in August.



Endeavour Silver witnessed a 6% year-over-year fall in gold production to 9,075 ounces. The downside was led by decreased throughput, partially offset by higher gold grades mined at Guanaceví and Bolañitos.

EKX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 115.8% over the past year against the industry's 58% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXK’s Peer Performances in Q4

Hecla Mining Company HL reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HL incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



HL’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. PAAS incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



PAAS’ revenues increased 21.6% year over year to $815 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805 million.



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported earnings per share of 7 cents for fourth-quarter 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The company posted earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



ASM’s revenues surged 95% year over year to $24 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. The upside was driven by higher production, and realized silver and gold prices.

