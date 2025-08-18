Endeavour Silver Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase 46% Y/Y

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025 against break-even earnings reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share.



Including one-time items, EXK reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025 compared with a loss of 6 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

Endeavour Silver’s Revenues Up in Q2 on High Prices

The company’s revenues improved 46% to $85 million from $58 million in the second quarter of 2024. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 million.



EXK sold 1.46 million ounces of silver in the second quarter (up 20% year over year) and 7,706 ounces of gold (down 22% year over year). The average realized silver price was $32.95 per ounce in the quarter, up 14% year over year. The average realized gold price increased 40% year over year to $3,320 per ounce in the quarter.

EXK’s Q2 EBITDA Dips Y/Y

Endeavour Silver recorded cash costs per silver ounce of $15.35, up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Total production costs per ounce rose 23% year over year to $25.25. All-in-sustaining costs of $25.16 per silver-equivalent ounce marked a 9% rise from the year-ago quarter.



EXK reported a mine-operating profit of $7.7 million in the quarter under review compared with $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, reflecting a 10% decline from $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Endeavour Silver’s Financial Position

The company ended second-quarter 2025 with $52.5 million in cash on hand. Cash generated from operating activities was around $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with $12 million in the second quarter of 2024.

EXK’s Production Numbers

The company produced 2.5 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq) in the second quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025.



Guanaceví’s silver production was 997,875 ounces, down 17% year over year. At Bolanitos, silver production fell 10% year over year to 105,223 ounces.



While gold production at the Bolañitos mine was down 34% to 4,193 ounces, the Guanaceví mine reported a 16% decline to 3,562 ounces.



Total silver ounces sold increased 21% year over year to 1.48 million ounces, and gold sales were down 22% to 7,706 ounces. At the quarter-end, the company held 242,980 ounces of silver and 701 ounces of gold in bullion inventory. EXK also held 24,970 ounces of silver and 399 ounces of gold in the concentrate inventory.

Endeavour Silver Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have surged 72.4% over the past year compared with the industry's 36.9% growth.



EXK’s Zacks Rank

Endeavour Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Endeavour Silver’s Peer Performances in Q2

Hecla Mining Company HL reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. HL posted earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



HL’s revenues increased 23.6% year over year to $304 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. PAAS reported earnings per share of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

PAAS’ revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $812 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782 million.



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported earnings per share of 6 cents for second-quarter 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. ASM posted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



ASM’s revenues rose 46.7% year over year to $22 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million.

