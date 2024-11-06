Endeavour Silver price target raised to $7.25 from $6 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on Endeavour Silver (EXK) to $7.25 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.