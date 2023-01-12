Markets

Endeavour Silver Issues 2023 Production Outlook

January 12, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK, EDR.TO) announced its consolidated production and cost guidance and its capital and exploration budgets for 2023. The company expects silver production to range from 5.7 to 6.3 million ounces and gold production to be between 36,000 oz and 40,000 oz.

In 2023, the company expects cash costs, net of gold by-product credits, to be $10.00-$11.00 per oz of silver produced. Consolidated cash costs on a co-product basis are anticipated to be $13.00-$14.00 per oz silver and $1,100-$1,200 per oz gold.

In 2023, the company plans to invest $34.7 million in sustaining capital at its two operating mines.

