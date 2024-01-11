News & Insights

Endeavour Silver Expects Cash Costs To Increase In 2024

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Thursday announced cost and production guidance for the full year.

The company expects consolidated cash costs on a per ounce basis for 2024 to be slightly higher than 2023, primarily due to reduction in gold production and lower estimated gold price.

Consolidated cash costs are estimated to be $14.00-$15.00 per oz silver, and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be $22.00-23.00 per oz silver, both net of gold by-product credits.

In 2024, the company expects to produce 5.3 million ounces - 5.8 million ounces of silver, and 34,000 oz - 38,000 oz of gold. Silver equivalent production is forecast between 8.1 million oz and 8.8 million oz.

