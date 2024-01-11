Endeavour Silver Expects Cash Costs To Increase In 2024

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Thursday announced cost and production guidance for the full year.

The company expects consolidated cash costs on a per ounce basis for 2024 to be slightly higher than 2023, primarily due to reduction in gold production and lower estimated gold price.

Consolidated cash costs are estimated to be $14.00-$15.00 per oz silver, and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be $22.00-23.00 per oz silver, both net of gold by-product credits.

In 2024, the company expects to produce 5.3 million ounces - 5.8 million ounces of silver, and 34,000 oz - 38,000 oz of gold. Silver equivalent production is forecast between 8.1 million oz and 8.8 million oz.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.