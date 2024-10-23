Endeavour Silver (EXK) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Endeavour Silver (EXK) shares soared 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 41.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Endeavour Silver’s share price has jumped on its announcement that the Terronera project’s mine development and surface construction has reached 77% completion. More than $258 million of the project's budget has been spent.

The Terronera mine, located in Jalisco State, Mexico, is on track to begin commissioning by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. It is expected to produce 4.0 million ounces of silver and 38,000 ounces of gold annually over a 10-year mine life.

The mine is expected to double Endeavour Silver’s production. High grade and low costs also make the project attractive.



This silver mining company is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $55.36 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Endeavour Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Endeavour Silver is a member of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. One other stock in the same industry, Avino Silver (ASM), finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $1.49. ASM has returned 31.8% over the past month.

For Avino Silver , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +100% over the past month to $0.02. This represents a change of +100% from what the company reported a year ago. Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK)

Avino Silver (ASM)

