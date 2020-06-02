Endeavour Silver (EXK) Soars: Stock Adds 9.4% in Session

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 28.1% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained on news that 80% of Mexico’s mining sector has restarted activities as restrictions on miners, amid the coronavirus pandemic, are gradually easing.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Endeavour Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corporation Price

Endeavour Silver Corporation price | Endeavour Silver Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FSM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.