Endeavour Silver (EXK) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Endeavour Silver (EXK) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $8.27. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Endeavour Silver have gained since the company announced that it has produced 3.04 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq) in the third quarter of 2025. This reflected an 88% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025. Consolidated silver production was up 102% year over year to 1,77 million ounces. Excluding production from Kolpa, consolidated silver production in the third quarter was up 34% year over year. EXK’s total gold production in the quarter fell 22% year over year to 7,286 ounces.

This silver mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +400%. Revenues are expected to be $124.77 million, up 133.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Endeavour Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Endeavour Silver belongs to the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pan American Silver (PAAS), closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $39.79. Over the past month, PAAS has returned 11.2%.

Pan American Silver's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.9% over the past month to $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +59.4%. Pan American Silver currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

