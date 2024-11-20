Endeavour Silver Announces $73M bought deal financing

Endeavour Silver (EXK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 15,825,000 common shares of the company at a price of $4.60 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $73M. The principal objectives for use of the net proceeds of the offering are for general working capital and the advancement of the Pitarrilla Project. The offering is expected to close on or about November 27, and is subject to Endeavour receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

