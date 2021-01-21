Endeavour shareholders approve takeover of Teranga Gold

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour Mining EDV.TO have voted in favour of its acquisition of Teranga Gold TGZ.TO, the company said on Thursday.

The deal, having been approved by both sets of shareholders, still requires approval from the Canadian government under the Investment Canada Act.

