World Markets
EDV

Endeavour shareholders approve takeover of Teranga Gold

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Shareholders in West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour Mining have voted in favour of its acquisition of Teranga Gold, the company said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour Mining EDV.TO have voted in favour of its acquisition of Teranga Gold TGZ.TO, the company said on Thursday.

The deal, having been approved by both sets of shareholders, still requires approval from the Canadian government under the Investment Canada Act.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by David Goodman )

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular