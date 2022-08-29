Endeavour Says Rex McLennan Appointed As Chairman

Markets

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), a Canadian precious metals miner, said on Monday that it has appointed its Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as new Chairman.

McLennan will succeed former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

McLennan joined the miner as an Independent Director in 2007. He named Lead Director for Endeavour in 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees.

His career spans over four decades including C-level executive positions serving as CFO for Viterra, prior to its acquisition by Glencore PLC in 2012.

