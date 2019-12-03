Endeavour Mining to take 1.5 bln pound Centamin offer hostile

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO said on Tuesday it plans to take its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) buyout offer for Centamin Plc CEY.L directly to shareholders, after the British gold miner refused to discuss the bid.

Endeavour Mining said the all-share takeover plan has an exchange ratio of 0.0846 Endeavour shares for each Centamin share, a 13.1% premium to their closing price on Monday.

Centamin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside of business hours.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

