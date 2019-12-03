World Markets

Endeavour Mining to take 1.5 bln pound Centamin offer hostile

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it plans to take its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) buyout offer for Centamin Plc directly to shareholders, after the British gold miner refused to discuss the bid.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO said on Tuesday it plans to take its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) buyout offer for Centamin Plc CEY.L directly to shareholders, after the British gold miner refused to discuss the bid.

Endeavour Mining said the all-share takeover plan has an exchange ratio of 0.0846 Endeavour shares for each Centamin share, a 13.1% premium to their closing price on Monday.

Centamin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside of business hours.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular