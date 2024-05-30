News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Shareholders Greenlight Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved all resolutions during its recent annual general meeting. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, auditor appointments, and the passing of special resolutions, reflecting solid shareholder confidence. As a leading gold producer in West Africa, Endeavour Mining continues to focus on sustainable value and responsible mining practices.

