Endeavour Mining say it is unaffected by Burkina Faso coup

Endeavour Mining's operations in Burkina Faso are "unaffected by recent political events", the gold miner said on Monday after the West African nation's second military coup of the year on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining's EDV.L operations in Burkina Faso are "unaffected by recent political events", the gold miner said on Monday after the West African nation's second military coup of the year on Friday.

Endeavour is the biggest mining company in Burkina Faso, with four gold mines - Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion - and two exploration projects.

The company also has mines in Senegal and Ivory Cost, but its Burkina mines account for 54% of expected 2022 production, Berenberg analysts said.

Endeavour's London-listed shares fell 1.6%.

