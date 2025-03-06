News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Reports Pre-tax Profit In Q4

March 06, 2025

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF.PK) Thursday reported earnings before taxes of $99 million for the fourth quarter compared with loss of $82 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company posted net loss of $119 million or $0.49 per share, lower than $160 million or $0.65 per share in the prior year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased to $110 million o $0.45 per share from $42 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $941 million from $579 million in the previous year.

