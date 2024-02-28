Endeavour Mining Reports Contractor Fatality At Mana Mine In Burkina Faso

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO, EDVMF) said that a contractor colleague passed away on 27 February 2024, as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance activities at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso.

The company said it will conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident and will work closely with the relevant local authorities. Processing activities are ongoing, while underground mining operations have been temporarily suspended pending further investigation of the incident.

