Endeavour Mining Q4 Gold Production Down

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF, EDV.TO, EDV.L) reported that its gold production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 355 thousand ounce, down about 6% from the previous year, but it increased about 4% from the prior quarter.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company expects gold production to be 1.325 million ounce - 1.425 million ounce, representing an increase over the fiscal year 2022 guidance of 1.315 million ounce -1.400 million ounce.

In March 2023, Joanna Pearson will step down as executive vice present and chief financial officer and will be replaced by Guy Young. Young will join Endeavour from Vesuvius, where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Tarmac and subsequently Lafarge Tarmac, the British building materials company.

