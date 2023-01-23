Markets

Endeavour Mining Q4 Gold Production Down

January 23, 2023 — 02:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF, EDV.TO, EDV.L) reported that its gold production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 355 thousand ounce, down about 6% from the previous year, but it increased about 4% from the prior quarter.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company expects gold production to be 1.325 million ounce - 1.425 million ounce, representing an increase over the fiscal year 2022 guidance of 1.315 million ounce -1.400 million ounce.

In March 2023, Joanna Pearson will step down as executive vice present and chief financial officer and will be replaced by Guy Young. Young will join Endeavour from Vesuvius, where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Tarmac and subsequently Lafarge Tarmac, the British building materials company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.