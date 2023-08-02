Endeavour Mining Q2 Earnings Decrease; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.TO, EDV.L) were losing around 7 percent in the early morning trading in London after the gold producer on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the second quarter on weak production.

Quarterly earnings dropped to $78 million or $0.32 per share from $191 million or $0.77 per share for the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings decreased to $54 million or $0.22 per share from $109 million or $0.44 per share of last year.

EBITDA fell to $273 million from $389 million of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $253 million from $295 million of the previous year.

Revenues reduced to $524 million from $532 million of last year.

Gold Production declined to 268 koz from 292 koz of the prior year.

Currently, shares of Endeavour are trading at 1717 .52 pence, down 6.15% on the London Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.