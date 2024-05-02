Endeavour Mining Q1 Pre-tax Profit Down On Lower Revenue

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF.PK) Thursday posted profit before tax of $24.3 million for the first quarter, significantly lower than $51.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in revenue due to a decrease in gold sales.

For the quarter, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $20.2 million or $0.08 per share compared with loss of $0.6 million or breakeven per share in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $40.7 million or $0.17 per share, down from $64.9 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $472.7 million from $481.2 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Endeavour Mining said it is on track to achieve its fiscal 2024 production guidance of 1,130 koz - 1,270 koz

