News & Insights

Markets

Endeavour Mining Q1 Pre-tax Profit Down On Lower Revenue

May 02, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF.PK) Thursday posted profit before tax of $24.3 million for the first quarter, significantly lower than $51.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in revenue due to a decrease in gold sales.

For the quarter, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $20.2 million or $0.08 per share compared with loss of $0.6 million or breakeven per share in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $40.7 million or $0.17 per share, down from $64.9 million or $0.26 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $472.7 million from $481.2 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Endeavour Mining said it is on track to achieve its fiscal 2024 production guidance of 1,130 koz - 1,270 koz

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.