Endeavour Mining plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.TO):

Earnings: $4 million in Q1 vs. -$57 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Endeavour Mining plc reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $591 million in Q1 vs. $689 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.