Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buyback Program

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has executed a buyback of 87,884 of its own shares as part of its ongoing repurchase program, with prices ranging from 1,540.00 to 1,644.28 GBp per share. This action reduces the total number of shares in treasury to zero, leaving 244,150,437 shares in issue. Investors can use this figure for calculating their voting rights in the company.

