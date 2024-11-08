News & Insights

Stocks

Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has executed a buyback of 87,884 of its own shares as part of its ongoing repurchase program, with prices ranging from 1,540.00 to 1,644.28 GBp per share. This action reduces the total number of shares in treasury to zero, leaving 244,150,437 shares in issue. Investors can use this figure for calculating their voting rights in the company.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.