Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has reported the purchase of 12,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,669.00 to 1,696.15 GBp per share as part of its share buyback program announced previously. Following the cancellation of these repurchased shares, the company’s total voting rights stand at 244,859,849. The buyback operation was conducted through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited on the 23rd of May, 2024.

