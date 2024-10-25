News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buy-Back Program

October 25, 2024 — 05:36 am EDT

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has repurchased 30,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, maintaining a total of 244,271,221 shares in circulation. This move allows shareholders to reassess their holdings and potential interest under the FCA’s transparency rules. Endeavour’s strategic actions continue to highlight its commitment to delivering value to its investors.

