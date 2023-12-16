Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 31.90

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Mining (OTC:EDVMF) has been revised to 31.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 29.99 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.44 to a high of 37.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.33% from the latest reported closing price of 21.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Mining. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 20.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDVMF is 0.45%, a decrease of 27.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 54,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,099K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 7.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,979K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,435K shares, representing a decrease of 41.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 39.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,072K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 2.82% over the last quarter.

