Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) Price Target Increased by 20.66% to 49.52

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Mining (OTCPK:EDVMF) has been revised to $49.52 / share. This is an increase of 20.66% from the prior estimate of $41.04 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.47 to a high of $59.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.90% from the latest reported closing price of $21.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Mining. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 22.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDVMF is 0.54%, an increase of 36.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.87% to 42,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,379K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,711K shares , representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,893K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares , representing a decrease of 66.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 23.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,535K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,905K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing a decrease of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 15.99% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,739K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 58.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDVMF by 231.58% over the last quarter.

