Endeavour Mining Decides To End Merger Talks With Centamin - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV.TO) said it does not intend to make a firm offer for Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO). Earlier, Centamin informed that it does not intend to seek an extension to the January 14, 2020, PUSU deadline.

Sebastien de Montessus said: "The quality of information received during the accelerated due diligence process has been insufficient to allow us to be confident that proceeding with a firm offer would have been in the best interests of Endeavour shareholders."

Endeavour Mining said, following a period of significant investment, its business is now well positioned to generate significant cash flow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.