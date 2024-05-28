News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Completes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining plc has reported the buyback of 3,980 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 1,655.00 and 1,667.00 GBp per share. Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights will be 244,855,869. The share buyback is part of a programme that was announced previously on 20 March 2023.

