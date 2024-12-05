News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Announces Voting Rights and Share Details

December 05, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s issued ordinary share capital amounting to 244,114,337 shares as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in the company, aligning with the FCA’s rules. Endeavour is a leading gold producer in West Africa, committed to sustainable mining practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

