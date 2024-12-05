Endeavour Mining Announces Voting Rights and Share Details

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Endeavour Mining has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s issued ordinary share capital amounting to 244,114,337 shares as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in the company, aligning with the FCA’s rules. Endeavour is a leading gold producer in West Africa, committed to sustainable mining practices.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.