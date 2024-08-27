News & Insights

Markets

Endeavour, Lilium Enter Settlement Agreement In Respect Of Divestment Of Boungou And Wahgnion Mines

August 27, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO) and Lilium Gold have signed a settlement agreement, involving the State of Burkina Faso, in respect of the divestment of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines. Lilium will transfer the ownership of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines to the State and Endeavour will receive: a cash consideration of $60 million; and a 3% royalty on up to 400,000 ounces of gold sold from the Wahgnion mine.

Endeavour and Lilium have agreed to cease the current legal proceedings against each other.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LILM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.