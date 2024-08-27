Endeavour, Lilium Enter Settlement Agreement In Respect Of Divestment Of Boungou And Wahgnion Mines

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO) and Lilium Gold have signed a settlement agreement, involving the State of Burkina Faso, in respect of the divestment of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines. Lilium will transfer the ownership of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines to the State and Endeavour will receive: a cash consideration of $60 million; and a 3% royalty on up to 400,000 ounces of gold sold from the Wahgnion mine.

Endeavour and Lilium have agreed to cease the current legal proceedings against each other.

