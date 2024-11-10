News & Insights

Endeavour Group’s Resilient Q1 and Strategic Outlook

November 10, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd reported a stable first quarter with total sales of $3,105 million, highlighting resilience in its hotels segment with a 2.5% growth, despite a challenging retail environment. The company continues to focus on efficiency and cost-saving measures, leveraging partnerships and optimizing operations to withstand inflationary pressures. Looking ahead, Endeavour is prepared for key trading periods like Black Friday and Christmas, aiming to enhance customer experience and increase market share.

